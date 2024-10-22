Ellis Island Casino Hotel in Las Vegas starts $35m expansion

The gaming facility will add over 250 slot machines.

US.- Ellis Island Casino Hotel & Brewery in Las Vegas has begun a $35m expansion and renovation. The expansion will increase the casino floor footprint to Koval Lane, adding over 250 slot machines, an additional pit area, a new central bar and a new rooftop bar and event space.

Inside the existing space, located two blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard near the corner of Koval and Flamingo Road, there will be a renovation of the casino floor as well as the Village Pub & Café and the karaoke lounge. No timeline for the project was given. The project is led by Steelman Partners, and the general contractor is Bentar Construction.

“We are very excited to have this project underway,” said vice president of Development, Christina Ellis. “The city is growing, and we are eager to expand our offerings while staying true to what has kept us a staple on Koval Lane for 56 years, with great value dining, gaming, and amenities.”

“Our casino team is eager to expand our mix, bringing in more fan-favorite slots, growing our casino pit, and introducing a new center bar, and other exciting amenities,” said Anamarie Ellis, vice president of Operations. “We are looking forward to bringing this new aesthetic to the floor and welcoming our loyal guests to enjoy the upgrades.”