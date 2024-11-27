Alex Dixon to step down as CEO of Q Casino in Iowa

Brian Rakestraw has been named interim CEO.

US.- Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino & Resort and the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) in Iowa has resigned from his position, effective January 15. Dixon announced the decision during the Dubuque Racing Association’s monthly board meeting. Brian Rakestraw, Q Casino’s COO and CFO, has been named interim CEO.

“Serving this incredible organisation has been the honour of a lifetime. It’s been an honour to work alongside a team so deeply committed to making a difference, and I’m leaving with the deepest gratitude and best wishes for the (organisation’s) continued success,” Dixon said.

The renovation of Q casino will continue on schedule. The investment of between $75m and $80m is a key component of a planned redevelopment of Schmitt Island, the city-owned property where the Q Casino is located.

Sports betting in Iowa: handle reaches $270.8m in September

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has released sports betting results for September. The state reported a handle of $270.8m, up 10 per cent year-over-year and up 39 per cent from August 2024 ($167m).

The nineteen operators accounted for a total online sports betting handle of $252m. Players recorded $243m in winnings during the month – almost $227.7m from online bets. Net receipts totalled $27.5m and operators paid $1.9m in taxes.