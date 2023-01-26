Q Casino in Iowa unveils plans for $75m renovation

The expansion and renovation will be divided into five phases.

US.- The Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) board of directors has voted to approve the first phase of a multi-year renovation and expansion plan for the Q Casino. The investment of between $75m and $80m will be a key component of a planned redevelopment of Schmitt Island, the city-owned property where the Q Casino is located.

Alex Dixon, president and CEO of the DRA and Q Casino, said: “This is an exciting project for Q Casino, DRA and the City of Dubuque, so we look forward to making our presentation to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and getting final approval of our plans.

“We are now in a great position to begin transforming the old greyhound racing area into usable space, as well as refreshing and enhancing what is offered in our current casino footprint,” he said.

It has been nearly 15 years since the casino has undergone any significant updates. The renovation and expansion plans, which have already been approved by the City of Dubuque, will occur in five phases and should be completed during 2025.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Association will vote on the renovation and expansion proposal during its regularly scheduled meeting today, January 26, in Northwood, Iowa.

The first phase of the project will involve creating a temporary casino area on the facility’s upper level in the former greyhound racing grandstand viewing area. That area will connect with the existing casino gaming space located on the upper level. All gaming equipment located in the main casino on the lower level will move up to this area. Work could start as early as February 7 and could last three to four months.

The second phase will consist of remodelling the main casino area. Gaming equipment will be moved back after that remodel is complete. The main casino remodel also includes upgrading the centre bar with bar top slot machines.

Phase four of the project features the construction of a hotel tower between Hilton Garden Inn and Q Casino. The fifth and final phase of the Q Casino renovation will involve updating the facility’s facade and landscaping.

Brian Rakestraw, chief operating and finance officer of the DRA and Q Casino, said: “Q Casino has historically played an integral role in the local economy and consistently made valuable, gaming-related payments to the City of Dubuque. However, just like any business, we must also reinvest in ourselves if we want to grow, especially as new, nearby gaming properties in Wisconsin and Illinois open-up.

“Our plans to refresh and enhance what is offered at the Q is an important investment that fits into a much bigger plan that goes to the heart of who we are as a city, and what we offer both citizens and visitors. Improvements at the Q are a key part of the plans for Schmitt Island, which will eventually offer even more amenities and features that can be enjoyed by all.”