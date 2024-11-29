Gaming in Iowa: Q Casino and Resort expands entertainment area

The opening of the new space with family games is part of a multi-phase renovation project.

US.- Q Casino and Resort, in Dubuque, Iowa has expanded its entertainment offering with the opening of Island Social, a family fun zone. The new space includes over 75 arcade games, digital axe throwing stations and duckpin bowling lanes.

Casino and community leaders celebrated the launch of the new gaming area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Visitors can access the arcade from the casino’s main entrance.

Q Casino chief commercial officer Stacy Kansky said: “This new all-ages entertainment venue is a key part of our expansion plans to move toward becoming a resort-style destination where gaming and other entertainment options can coexist … and appeal to a wide range of audiences.”

Last year, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) board of directors voted to approve the first phase of a multi-year renovation and expansion plan for the casino. The investment of between $75m and $80m is a key component of a planned redevelopment of Schmitt Island, the city-owned property where the Q Casino is located.

Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino & Resort and the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) has resigned from his position, effective January 15. Dixon announced the decision during the Dubuque Racing Association’s monthly board meeting. Brian Rakestraw, Q Casino’s COO and CFO, has been named interim CEO.

Iowa casino gaming revenue reaches $133.1m in October

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) has reported that the state’s 19 land-based casinos generated combined revenue of $133.1m in October. The figure was down 2 per cent compared to October 2023, with declines in both slots and table games revenue.

There were 14,101 slot machines in operation, resulting in revenue of $120.4m. That was down 3 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, 435 table games generated $12.7m.