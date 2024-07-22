GamCare names Alexa Roseblade as chief of staff

Roseblade spent four years managing GamCare’s Children and Young People’s team.

UK. GamCare, which runs the UK’s national gambling helpline, has named Alexa Roseblade as its new Chief of Staff. She will support the responsible gambling charity’s leadership team in delivering on organisational priorities and achieving governance objectives. She will also focus on developing relationships and partnerships to further GamCare’s work.

Roseblade spent four years managing GamCare’s Children and Young People’s Team. She led the Young People’s Service and the Young People’s Gambling Harm Prevention Programme (YPGHPP), overseeing its work with regional support providers to deliver workshops to 133,000 young people and 28,000 professionals.

Margot Daly, Executive Chair at GamCare, said: “I am delighted to welcome Alexa as our new Chief of Staff. She has done important work in our Children and Young People’s services, helping develop GamCare into the charity it is today. I look forward to her supporting our Board and leadership team as we continue to reduce gambling harms in the UK.”

Roseblade said: “In my four years at GamCare, I have seen the vital work our dedicated staff deliver. Not just through our Helpline and Treatment services, but also through our impactful prevention and education programmes. I’m looking forward to working closely with GamCare’s staff and Board as we enter a new chapter for gambling support services in the UK.”

Meanwhile, GamCare has appointed Tim Hodgetts as the Director of Clinical Operations. He will join the charity in August.

Last month, GamCare called for banks to use blocking tools to prevent gambling payments from business accounts. The charity warned that it had seen cases of business accounts being used for gambling payments, sometimes leading to significant financial losses.

It noted that some major banks and financial institutions already use blocking tools for gambling payments. Monzo and Tide block gambling transactions by default, while Santander and NatWest offer an opt-in gambling block on request. It says such tools should be used more widely across the banking sector and suggests that banks assess the risks of allowing gambling transactions on business accounts.