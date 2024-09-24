Gambling in Spain: revenue up in Q2

Casino gaming and betting revenue both rose in Q2.

Spain.- The Spanish gambling regulator the DGOJ has reported that gambling revenue in the country hit €346.34m in Q2. That’s a rise of 10.79 per cent year-on-year but a decline of 1.24 per cent from Q1.

Deposits were up by 17.87 per cent year-on-year but down by 0.3 per cent sequentially. The number of new accounts rose by 1.77 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Casino gaming represented 49.57 per cent of the total at €171.69m. That’s a rise of 14.57 per cent year-on-year and 2.34 per cent sequentially. Slots GGR was up by 19.52 per cent year-on-year and live roulette GGR by 9.57 per cent.

Betting represented 42 per cent of revenue at €145.48m. That’s a rise of 9.13 per cent year-on-year but a drop of 3.19 per cent sequentially. Poker generated €25.56m, bingo €3.61m and contests €2,000.

There were 78 licensed operators, 50 offering casino, 42 offering betting and nine offering poker, plus four bingo operators and two providers of contests. Marketing expenses in Q2 rose 22.46 per cent year-on-year to €120.21m.

The monthly average of active accounts rose by 5.47 per cent quarterly and 23.65 per cent year-on-year to 1.4m.

Spanish anti-match-fixing programme

In July, the DGOJ adopted the resolutions of Spain’s centralised directive against match-fixing. As a result, all operators with licences for horseracing or sports betting must join the Global Betting Market Investigation Service (SIGMA) and make its whistleblower portal available to staff.

DGOJ director general Mikel Arana said that a duty to use SIGMA would be added to the conditions of Spanish gambling licences, requiring all operators to “report irregular or suspicious sports bets immediately”. Operators must also “respond immediately to requests for any information deemed necessary in relation to the alerts entered into the service”.