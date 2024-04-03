Galaxsys’ fast games and skill games to bolster SkillOnNet platform

The company operates more than 30 online casinos in regulated markets across the globe.

The deal will provide players with over thirty titles, including a range of instant, crash, mines, and plinko games.

Press release.- Global entertainment brand SkillOnNet has teamed up with game provider Galaxsys in a deal that will see the integration of the studio’s diverse range of fast games and skill games into the SkillOnNet platform.

Galaxsys has been turning heads in the industry since its launch in 2021 with its portfolio of fast-paced, heart-pumping titles. These include instant, crash, mines, and Plinko games, with a focus on innovation and player engagement.

Meanwhile, its growing range of skill games, which include Hexagon, backgammon, dominoes and Pasur, are helping partners boost their revenues by reaching new markets. The company was named ‘Industry Rising Star of the Year’ at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2023.

SkillOnNet is no stranger to awards of its own. Its flagship online casino PlayOJO picked up ‘Brand of the Year’ and ‘Best Casino Marketing Campaign’ at the 2023 EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards.

Moreover, the company operates more than 30 online casinos in regulated markets across the globe, including PlayOJO, SpinGenie, Lucky Nikki and Slingo, while providing turnkey solutions to top brands worldwide. The SkillOnNet platform offers an incredible selection of third-party games from some of the biggest and best software providers in the world.

Jani Kontturi, head of games at SkillOnNet said: “Galaxsys’ team of 60+ experienced and creative igaming veterans is committed to providing products built with the latest technologies and innovative solutions. We’re always looking for fresh content that reflects new trends in igaming, and Galaxsys really has its finger on the pulse when it comes to understanding what a new generation of players want to play.”

Gil Soffer, senior vice President, Sales and Business Development at Galaxsys, commented also: “We’re delighted to work with one of the world’s biggest and best online gaming networks, which shares our devotion to innovation and entertainment.

“Teaming up with SkillOnNet, we’re thrilled to offer over thirty award-winning fast and skill games, including a range of instant, crash, mines, and Plinko games.”