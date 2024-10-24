Ernest Lewicki: “Infingame is well positioned for future LatAm growth”

Ernest Lewicki, Head of Sales at Infingame, takes a look at the company’s growth across Latin America over the last few years and highlights some of Infingame’s plans for SBC Summit Latinoamérica.

Interview.- Ernest Lewicki, head of sales at Infingame, explores the company’s key achievements in 2024, its growing presence in the sweepstakes market, and its strategic plans for expansion across Latin America and beyond. He also offers insights into the company’s approach to innovation and technical excellence and discusses what to expect in markets like Brazil and the United States.

We are already in the Q4 of this year. What are the company’s greatest achievements so far and what are your main goals for the rest of the year?

There have been a lot of highlights for the company in 2024, it’s going to be hard to pick just one! There are a handful of developments that I believe are particularly worth shouting about though.

The first is that Infingame has managed to substantially grow its presence in the sweepstakes market across the US. This is a vertical that we truly believe will continue to grow exponentially into 2025 and beyond – and we are here to support those operators looking to get in on the action.

Since sweepstakes has emerged as a fast-growing vertical, we have been very selective in which companies we are working with. We want to make sure that our partners can grow sustainably and that they are offering the safest, most enjoyable experience for players. This has been a top priority for us.

We have had tremendous success at the conferences we have attended. Our team has been growing our brand exposure across Canada, Europe, Latin America and the US. We have had the opportunity to not only introduce Infingame to leading companies within this region but to network with the brightest minds from across the igaming industry.

Infingame has continued to expand our network in Brazil, having recently onboarded new team members in this market. As we all know, Brazil has become a hugely popular discussion point for much of the industry, and Infingame is very excited to expand our footprint into this increasingly popular market.

In terms of commercial milestones, we have onboarded approximately several new partners in 2024, both operators and game studios, with that number expected to rise even further before the end of the year. We have supported our partners in achieving new levels of growth – driving GGR across our full portfolio. We are on a really strong growth trajectory, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for 2025!

“Our team has been growing our brand exposure across Canada, Europe, Latin America and the US.”

Infingame is experiencing significant growth with several new partnerships in the pipeline. What do you believe are the key factors for maintaining this success?

Technical excellence! This is hugely important if you want to achieve success in the igaming industry in 2024/25.

Over the last few years, and particularly the last 12 months, the competition in this industry has really hotted up. Operators, suppliers and affiliates are all facing an uphill battle to stand out from the crowd. One of the defining factors has been technology.

Those companies that can embrace the latest innovations and use these to deliver innovative, streamlined experiences will be the ones that will reap the rewards.

At Infingame, innovation is at the centre of everything we do. From the development of our new platform to the roll-out of new products and solutions, we strive to consistently deliver the best possible UX to our partners.

“At Infingame, innovation is at the centre of everything we do.”

For those operators and game studios looking to enter Latin America, why should they partner with Infingame?

Firstly, we understand their unique needs and how best to achieve them. Our team has extensive experience in Latin America; we know what players like, what they don’t, and how best to support operators looking to cater to the differing preferences across the region.

Infingame is the only aggregation platform on the market that is able to deliver unparalleled levels of technical excellence. We have designed our platform to make sure it is easy to integrate and that it can help operators streamline their processes.

Our legal process is also expedited but also incredibly thorough; it is considerably quicker than other platform providers on the market, meaning that operators aren’t waiting ages to integrate new products or solutions into their back office.

What kinds of games do you think will help LatAm’s online casino sector continue to build on its recent momentum?

The online casino sector has grown exponentially across Latin America over the last few years. One key area that we’ve seen drive that growth is online slots.

Players across Latin America have shown a preference for slots that are simple in concept, but high in volatility. They particularly enjoy slots and casino games that reflect the local culture – players resonate well with games that relate to local popular culture or feature beloved icons. During the World Cup, for example, football-themed slots performed particularly well.

If brands can get to grips with the local culture, and incorporate elements into their games, they will be onto a winner!

SBC Summit Latinoamérica is only a few weeks away, where you will be exhibiting at stand G54. What will Infingame be showcasing?

We are very excited to be exhibiting at SBC Summit Latinoamérica. Our team will be at the event, showcasing our full roster of products – including our focus on localisation, tournaments and aggregation platforms. Make sure to visit G54 if you want to hear about how Infingame can support you in driving your LatAm business plans!

We are looking forward to meeting with leading figures from across the industry to discuss some of the greatest developments taking place across Latin America and the US.

What are your expectations in terms of meeting with clients and potential deals? Are there certain topics/technologies that you believe will dominate conversations on the show floor?

In a word, sweepstakes! We saw at the recent G2E that this was a dominant topic of conversation, and I can’t see it dying down any time in the near future. I think that a lot of companies will be looking at the opportunities for growth within the sweepstakes space, and how best to incorporate this into their business model.

Infingame has also been eyeing up opportunities within sweepstakes. As mentioned, this has been an area where we have significantly expanded our presence over the last 12 months, and one where we will continue to focus our attention in 2025. This should come as no surprise, but I think the other big topic of conversation will be Brazil. We’re only two months away from this market launch, and anticipation is growing. I’m excited to hear more about how the industry sees this market developing, and what the big opportunities will be.