Blueprint Gaming unveils its latest slot Plenty O’ Fish

Blueprint Gaming combines angling excitement and Irish folklore in its latest title Plenty O’ Fish.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s latest slot release tasks players to look for the leprechaun’s pot of gold under the water rather than at the end of the rainbow in Plenty O’ Fish, a 6×4 hybrid of sea creatures and shimmering rewards.

Players must look to unlock a tackle box of treasure with a jaunty leprechaun being the key to wins, lurking behind a dynamically coloured underwater background that changes when the Bonus Game is triggered.

Landing the Leprechaun fisherman symbol triggers the Plenty O’ Fish collect feature, where players can reel in cash rewards or one of four exciting jackpots, selecting from Major, Mega, Mini and Minor.

Gold Coins are also added to the Treasure Chest when a Golden Fish appears in view during the base game, with the chest able to close randomly and award a range of modifiers, including Free Spins.

Free Spins can also be triggered by landing three or more bonus symbols, with instant upgrades awarded by landing Gold Coins, with any unused upgrades returned when the main game resumes.

Plenty O’ Fish adds further diversity to Blueprint’s catalogue of games, merging two popular themes to provide more content for all sectors of its growing player base.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing & Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “As we look to expand our portfolio, we combined proven themes to align fishing and Irish titles for Plenty O’ Fish – two of the most popular themes the slot sector has ever seen! Adding a rich feature set to the crisp animation and catchy soundtrack means we’ve got another fantastic title in our tackle box.

“Players will love the ability to retrigger features, boosting excitement and reward alongside the free spins to ensure the slot stands apart in a crowded market.”