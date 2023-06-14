French and Belgian regulators to collaborate on safer gambling initiatives 

The ANJ and BGC signed an agreement at the GREF meeting in Norway.

France.- The French gambling regulator Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) will collaborate with the Belgian Gaming Commission. ANJ chair Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin signed an agreement with Magali Clavie, chair of the Belgian regulator, at the Gambling Regulators’ European Forum (GREF) meeting in Norway.

According to the Belgian Gambling Commission, the regulators will aim to “intensify their cooperation on a strategic level” and “optimise player protection and a safer gambling environment” in their respective countries. They will share information, carry out joint investigations and co-author reports on their work.

They will also explore their licensing and monitoring procedures, advertising regulation and problem gambling prevention initiatives and measures on fraud, money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Belgium is to impose a ban on gambling advertising on July 1, the same date that a ban comes into force in the Netherlands.

The French gambling regulator recently highlighted this to operators, saying that it would not rule out proposing similar legislative changes in France if operators do not follow its new guidance on gambling ads, which includes avoiding the use of active athletes.

The GREF meeting also saw Falque-Pierrotin named as the forum’s new chairwoman. She replaces René Jansen, chairman of the Dutch regulator KSA, whose two-year term has come to an end.

Falque-Pierrotin has led the ANJ since its creation in 2019. The new regulator replaced ARJEL in 2020. She was elected to chair GREF for the next two years at the forum’s general assembly. A new board was also elected with Anders Dorph, director of the Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden, as vice-president and Tim Miller, executive director of the British Gambling Commission, as treasurer.