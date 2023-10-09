France regulator introduces new system to monitor for sports manipulation

The ANJ will have the power to suspend betting markets.

France.- The gambling regulator, the Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ), demonstrated the system to minister of sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra and executives from the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games at an event last week.

Implemented during the Rugby World Cup, the new system includes daily monitoring by the ANJ to prevent betting on easily manipulated events and low-level competitions. Operators must log online bets to help the regulator identify unusual betting patterns hidden among operators and abnormal odds. The ANJ has the authority to suspend a betting market if it suspects manipulation.

In the approach to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the ANJ will also implement directives from the Copenhagen Group intended to improve international cooperation. The Paris 2024 Objective will include closer collaboration with national sports bodies on surveillance, and the ANJ will train volunteers on betting regulations and procedures for reporting.

French gambling revenue in H1

The ANJ reported that gross gambling revenue from major operators gambling operators reached €5.3bn in H1. That’s a rise of 4 per cent year-on-year. FDJ and PMU generated 78 per cent of all revenue (€4.2bn), while other licensees such as Betclic saw combined revenue of €1.2bn.

The ANJ suggested that FDJ had seen momentum continue from the World Cup at the end of 2022, noting that the rise in revenue was “partly explained by the enthusiasm for sports betting generated by the Football World Cup in Qatar”. It said the event had led to a rise in player recruitment both in sports betting, and also in poker through cross selling.

Online revenue rose 10 per cent to €1.2bn, while sports betting accounted for 64 per cent of all GGR at €750m. Poker generated €251m and horse racing betting €177m.

This month FDJ completed its acquisition of ZEturf, expanding its online presence.

