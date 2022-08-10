Flutter to fund Responsible Gambling Council marketing research 

The gaming giant will fund a global multi-phase study of gambling marketing and advertising.

Ireland.- The Toronto-based Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is to receive funding from Flutter Entertainment for new research into marketing and advertising in the global online gambling industry. The multi-phase independent study will seek to generate policy recommendations for key new markets such as Ontario in Canada and New Jersey in the US.

Researchers at the RGC’s Centre for the Advancement of Best Practices (CABP) aim to complete the project early in 2024. They will look at evidence from research to seek best-practice on responsible marketing and advertising practices. They will also consider insights from regulators and operators.

RGC chief executive Shelley White said: “Through this research, we not only have the ability to affect necessary changes to our marketing and advertising standards here in Ontario, but also the ability to make great impacts on the harm minimisation efforts of jurisdictions all around the world.

“This comprehensive study truly highlights the culture shift that the industry is currently undergoing, and by leveraging our research partners, we can make greater impacts in protecting players and communities.”

Flutter International’s vice president of regulatory affairs George Sweny added: “There is a need to better understand the impacts of increased marketing and advertising on all stakeholders.

“This foundational research will help us all make necessary strides towards bridging the gap between best and better practices in an area of significant importance. Leading progress is one of the key pillars of our global Play Well strategy and we are delighted to be working with the RGC to support this important research.”

Earlier this week, Flutter completed its acquisition of the Italian online gambling and lottery operator Sisal after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals. The Dublin-headquartered gambling giant announced the €1.91bn deal in December.

Flutter says the acquisition forms part of a strategy to expand its leadership in regulated markets internationally. It funded the purchase using debt facilities arranged when it made its offer. They take Flutter’s anticipated average cost of debt for this half to around 3.4 per cent.

Sisal has run Italy’s national lottery, SuperEnalotto, since 1997. It also runs national lotteries in Morocco and Turkey, the latter being a joint venture with Demirören Holding. It also offers online betting and gaming in Italy and now also in Spain where it recently launched in partnership with Sportnco.

It entered the British Gambling Commission’s tender for the next UK National Lottery licence but lost to the Czech lottery giant Allwyn. Flutter had interceded to back Sisal’s bid.