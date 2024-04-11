Flutter names Cheryl Bosi as chief people officer

Bosi previously led HR at HSBC UK.

UK.- Flutter UK & Ireland has announced the appointment of Cheryl Bosi as chief people officer. She joins the Ireland-based gambling group, owner of Paddy Power, Sisal and Sky Betting & Gaming, from HSBC UK, where she led HR for three and a half years.

“With 14 million active customers and clients and around 22,000 employees across the country, her experience of HR leadership for colleagues at scale and within a global organisation will bring valuable insights to the way we work here at Flutter UK & Ireland,” Flutter said.

Cheryl commented: “Within the hybrid proposition specifically, the emphasis centred on customer and commercial performance outcomes, team collaboration and individual flexibility which, when combined, and led positively by line managers, created a positive culture and competitive advantage as a direct result.”

She added: “The ambition, people and culture at Flutter UK & Ireland really stood out to me. I’m excited to be working in a new industry and look forward to everything I’m going to learn along the way! I’m also looking forward to gaining further personal growth, new skills and helping to build and lead a first class HR team who are integral to the commercial success of the business. I also love to have fun at work and believe Flutter will be a great fit for me.”

Before HSBC, Cheryl worked for Lloyds Banking Group as HR director for the retail bank and Scottish Widows Insurance. She also spent time at Virgin Money.

Last month, Flutter Entertainment reported full-year group revenue of $11.79bn, a rise of 24.7 per cent year-on-year. Revenue rose in the US, UK and Ireland and International segments. Only Australia saw a decline. The company reported a pre-tax loss of $1.09bn, compared to $295m in 2022. This was largely due to a $725m impairment on Pokerstar’s trademark and $791m for amortising intangible assets. Its net loss increased from $370m to $1.21bn.