Flutter: Mark Shaw named new director of global payments

Shaw joins the gambling giant from Spotify.

Ireland.- Flutter Entertainment has named Mark Shaw as its director of global payments strategy. Shaw joins from Spotify, where he served as director of global payments for the music streaming provider. There he redeveloped Spotify’s payment frameworks to enable more user choice across its 160 markets.

Shaw previously led payment divisions at VISA Europe, Barclays and TSB.

Writing on LinkedIn, Shaw said: “As a group, Flutter operates some of the world’s most innovative, diverse and distinctive sports betting and gaming brands as part of a globally federated business model – from FanDuel and Paddy Power to Sportsbet, Betfair, PokerStars, Sisal and more. The scale, growth and diversity of the business are incredible.

“I’m delighted to work with the awesome local payment teams to build the future for payments across the group and enhance the growth and efficiency of the business. It’s a big change from Spotify in many ways, but new challenges and learning are the only constants in life. It’s time to get stuck in and help ‘Change The Game’.”

Earlier this month, Flutter announced that Rob Coldrake would take over the role of chief financial officer, succeeding Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson with immediate effect. Edgecliffe-Johnson said he would be unable to commit sufficient time to work from the United States as Flutter shifted its primary listing from London to New York on Friday.

Edgecliffe-Johnson joined Flutter from Intercontinental Hotels in 2022 and played a role in leading Flutter towards its US listing in New York at the end of January. Meanwhile, Coldrake has been the chief financial officer of Flutter International since 2020. Before joining the gambling operator, he spent 14 years with TUI Travel.