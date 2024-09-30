Florida Lottery launches four new scratch-off games

The Florida Lottery has released Find The 7, Double Your Money, Silver Streak and Gold Rush.

US.- The Florida Lottery has announced the launch of four new scratch-off games: Find The 7, Double Your Money, Silver Streak, and Gold Rush.

The $30 Gold Rush Multiplier offers the chance to win up to $15m. This game offers more than $489m in cash prizes and the opportunity to multiply winnings up to 300 times. For $10, the Silver Streak Scratch-Off game allows players to win up to $2m instantly. This sleekly designed game offers over $104m in cash prizes, including more than $22m in prizes ranging from $50 to $100.

For $5, Double Your Money winnings start at $10. This money-themed game offers over $51.8m in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1m. Players can win up to 12 times on each ticket. For $2, the Find The 7s game offers the opportunity to win $50,000. Players can win over $19m in cash prizes uncover a star symbol to win $25 instantly.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, representing 74 per cent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2023-2024.

In July, lottery ticket courier service theLotter announced that it would launch in Florida.

Florida Gaming Control Commission reports 5.9% drop in slot revenues for July

The Florida Gaming Control Commission reported slot revenues of $53,970 for July, down 5.9 per cent year-on-year. Bettors spent $789,612 and machines paid out $722,605. This resulted in a hold rate of about 6.8 per cent, compared to 7.2 per cent in July 2023. The average daily revenue per slot machine was $252, down from $272.

The largest revenue earner was the Isle Casino & Racing at Pompano Park with $10,760.