Gaming in Florida: Miccosukee Casino & Resort to open high-limit slots area

The new space will be inaugurated in December.

US.- Miccosukee Casino & Resort in Miami, Florida, will open a new High-Limit Slots & VIP Lounge in December. The High-Limit Slots area will be located near the main casino entrance and will feature 58 high-limit slot machines, a full-service bar, and personalised services. The VIP Lounge will be reserved for the top tiers of the firm’s loyalty programme, M Sphere Rewards.

Miccosukee Casino & Resort general manager Brad Rhines said: “We are proud to announce this latest phase of growth at Miccosukee Casino & Resort. These exclusive amenities for our VIP players will undeniably elevate the customer experience, offering a space where our guests can indulge in the luxury and excitement they deserve.”

Talbert Cypress, chairman of the Miccosukee Tribe, added: “This new addition is designed specifically for our high-limit players, making it the premier destination for local high rollers. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s effort to bring this vision to life and celebrate our guests in a meaningful way.”

Meanwhile, the Seminole Tribe of Florida has reached an agreement with pari-mutuel companies to end litigation over a 2021 deal that gave the tribe statewide control over online sports betting. The agreement was reached with West Flagler Associates and its owner Isadore Havenick, Bonita-Fort Myers Corp and Southwest Florida Enterprises.

The Seminole Tribe and West Flagler Associates have agreed to promote jai alai betting on the Seminole’s Hard Rock Bet app from 2025. As part of the deal, West Flagler has committed to halting all legal challenges against the Seminole Tribe’s gaming operations.

