Fitzdares’ The Racing App to offer Tote exotic bets

UK.- Fitzdares has announced a deal with the UK Tote to offer popular exotic bets, including Placepot, Quadpot and Double with its fixed odds offering via The Racing App. Later this year, Tote’s single-leg bets will also be added.

UK Tote described the move as a “radical attempt” to unite bookmaking forces to support future prosperity at a time of deep uncertainty for horse racing.

Fitzdares CEO Will Woodhams said: “We are committed to the future security of British racing and believe that small-staking punters should be encouraged (if not forced) to bet with the Tote, or an equivalent pool.

“If every £10 or exotic bet is put through the Tote, it would help secure racing’s funding for the future. York’s Ebor Festival is a huge week for racing and we’re delighted to be able to add the Tote offering to The Racing App, particularly with the World Pool in action for the first three days.

“As an independent racing bookmaker, our bread and butter is taking larger stakes from our customers and we are committed to servicing these clients in a safe and responsible way.”

UK Tote CEO Alex Frost said: “We are delighted to partner with Fitzdares to bring the Tote’s most popular bets, including the Placepot, to racing fans via The Racing App. It is essential that everyone invested in racing works together on innovative solutions to help bring new fans and revenue streams to the sport.

“The Tote is backed by racehorse owners, breeders and people who want to see the sport thrive in the years ahead. This is our number one priority as we work to revitalise and grow the Tote with partners in the UK and internationally.”

The Racing App was given a soft launch in November 2023. It has recently launched a new desktop site.