Fish Games: The new favourite in Latin America’s iGaming scene

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, with its partner, game provider KA Gaming, have been observing their rise in popularity and are ready to cover this trend in detail in this article.

Press release.- With their roots in the Asian iGaming market and a long history of success in the region, fish games have now found a new wave of popularity in Latin America. Thanks to their easy-to-learn gameplay, the chance to catch a big win while playing something other than slots, these games have quickly become a favourite pastime for many LatAm players.

Fish games phenomenon

Fish games are RNG games for online casinos. These games are based on the concept of fishing, where players use virtual fishing nets or guns to catch fish or other aquatic creatures on the screen. Each shot or reel accounts for a bet, and every fish or character has its ‘value’. When the shot hits the fish, the winning prize is awarded to the players.

These games often have colourful graphics, lively sound effects, a variety of characters with different point values, and, consequently, the potential for big payouts. Players can win prizes by catching fish and accumulating points for this, and some games even offer bonus rounds or jackpots for particularly skilled players.

From Asia to Latin America

Diving back into the history of fish games, they grew from simple arcade video games in China in the 2000s. Over time, the games became more advanced, with improved graphics, gameplay, and online connectivity, leading them into online casino portfolios. Many Asian iGaming companies now offer players a wide range of fish game options.

KA Gaming is one of the game providers whose portfolio includes around 50 fish games. In partnership with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, they supply these games to operators in different markets via API, including LatAm, where the demand for fish games has increased significantly during the last year.

Argentina, in particular, has emerged as a hotbed for fish games, with KA Gaming’s average number of ‘fish’ bets exceeding 8.5 million a month. This is a significant milestone, especially when compared to Asian countries where fish games have been popular for years.

The popularity of this game type has also spread to other countries in the region, including Brazil, Chile, and Peru. As players across Latin America continue to discover the excitement and potential rewards of fish games, likely, the popularity of these games will only continue to grow.

Mei Tu, director of Sales and Marketing at KA Gaming, comments: “We are thrilled by the potential for growth that the Latin American market represents for fish games. With an assumed room for growth in this region, the numbers we see from Argentina are auspicious.

“While fish games have been popular in Asian countries for many years and have already gained a regular audience, the average monthly spins range from 12 to 25 million. In contrast, the figure of 8.5 million spins per month in Argentina alone is an excellent result, especially considering that fish games have only been gaining popularity for the past year and that slot games remain the most preferred option in the region. We’re excited to see how the popularity of fish games will continue to grow in LatAm and beyond.”

Reasons for increasing popularity in LatAm

So why have fish games become so popular in LatAm? There are several reasons for this trend. For one, they are easy to learn and play, with simple controls and fast-paced gameplay that keeps players engaged. Additionally, fish games are known for their high payouts, which can attract both casual and serious players alike.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, has also noted that the easy entry threshold, allowing players to place small bets and still win, is a major factor driving the popularity of fish games in LatAm.

“The trend we’re seeing among players in this region is to place small but regular bets, which sets them apart from players in other regions. Fish games have a high probability of winning due to the ‘frequent catches’ and low betting options.”

Additionally, Tatyana notes that players in LatAm prefer to place bets using mobile devices. Since many fish games offered by operators and gaming providers are mobile-friendly, this is convenient for players in the region, contributing to the increasing popularity of these games.

KA Gaming also highlights the reasons for the rising popularity of fish games in LatAm. Among them, there are the following:

Fish games have the element of player interaction in the same rooms (usually 4–6) as they compete to ‘hunt the big fish for big rewards, creating much excitement for the players

There are multiple stages of the game, such as the “big boss” stage, where the players expect big wins once they successfully ‘reel in the ‘big boss’

The dynamic movement of the fishes and other characters on the screen, the fast pace of the fish hunt coupled with colourful visuals provide a great gamification experience for players

In addition, the gameplay learning curve is low compared to other games. KA Gaming usually sets the minimum bet lower than a typical slot game, making it easy for players to dive into the game

Summing up the above, Mei Tu adds: “Good games will always be good, regardless of culture and geography. Fish games’ exciting and engaging nature attracts players seeking a unique experience. Physical table fish games have already proven popular in North America, so we believe that with proper exposure and availability in the LatAm market, fish games will also gain popularity.

“It may take some players a warm-up or educational period, but it will also attract new players to iGaming who originally enjoyed arcade games.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and KA Gaming have joined forces to provide top-notch content to operators in various regions, including supplying fish and hunting games to online casinos in LatAm. KA Gaming’s fish games, such as KA Fish Hunter, Poseidon’s Secret, Golden Dragon, Three Head Dragon, and Happy Food Hunter, are among the most popular titles among LatAm players in the content hub’s portfolio.

Tatyana Kaminskaya says: “We will continue to monitor the increasing popularity of fish games in LatAm. We recognise the potential for growth in this region beyond and recommend operators to add this type of games to their online casinos

“The surge in popularity of certain game types reinforces this belief. Our portfolio boasts over 16,000 games available to LatAm clients, complete with API integration, exceptional service, and a range of tools that boost player engagement rates in online casinos. Notably, our recently launched Tournament Tool has already been tried out by several clients and has shown great promise.”