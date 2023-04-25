Fish games in LatAm: SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and KA Gaming analyse new trends

In LatAm, these games are particularly favoured in Argentina, where the average number of ‘fish’ spins exceeds 8.5 million a month.

Press release.- Fish games are gaining traction in LatAm, according to SOFTSWISS experts. The tech solutions developer has summarised the preliminary results of the research conducted in cooperation with game provider KA Gaming to find that the average number of ‘fish’ spins exceeds 8.5 million per month in Argentina alone.

Fish games are RNG shooting games based on fishing concepts, where players use virtual fishing nets or guns to catch fish or other aquatic creatures on the screen. Originally from Asia, these online casino games have earned popularity due to their easy-to-learn gameplay, high payouts, and colourful graphics.

In LatAm, these games are particularly favoured in Argentina, where the average number of ‘fish’ spins exceeds 8.5 million a month, as reported by KA Gaming. Mei Tu, director of Sales and Marketing at KA Gaming, comments: “It took Argentina about twelve months to show the results some Asian countries had been chasing for years – now the LatAm fish game leader accounts for one-third of the all-Asian statistics. Moreover, the novelty is rapidly spreading in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Reflecting on the reasons behind the fish games’ rising, Gregory Penkov, head of sales at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, notes that the possibility to place small bets and still win is a major factor boosting the interest in fish games in LatAm.

“Players in this region prefer making small but regular bets, which sets them apart from players in other regions. Fish games offer high odds of winning at small bet amounts, which makes them even more attractive. And since the local audience prefers betting on the go, the fact that most fish games are mobile-friendly helps them score additional points,” comments Gregory.

Penkov also adds that by partnering with game providers, aggregation platforms become able to quickly respond to operator demands and add in-demand content to their portfolios. The joint research of the market needs for various games conducted by the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and KA Gaming is a result of such a partnership.

The SOFTSWISS content hub currently offers around 40 fish games, most of which are developed by KA Gaming and available via API.

