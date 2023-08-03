FBM sparks the lights at OIGA Conference and Tradeshow 2023

The OIGA Conference and Tradeshow 2023 provides an ideal platform for FBM to unveil their slots game collection and casino cabinets.

Press release.- FBM is excited to announce its participation in OIGA Conference and Tradeshow 2023. This year’s event, taking place from August 14th to 16th at Tulsa’s Cox Business Convention Center, presents a shining opportunity for FBM to showcase its casino gaming solutions tailored for the American market at Booth 718.

FBM is geared up to turn on the lights at OIGA Conference and Tradeshow 2023. The brand will captivate attendees with the innovative selection of Mythic Link and Easy$Link gaming collections and innovative casino cabinets, carefully designed to illuminate the path to success for operators across the United States.

As FBM expands in the North American market, attending OIGA is a crucial step towards strengthening its position.

With an expanding client portfolio in the country, the casino gaming brand aims to further solidify its presence by attracting new clients and establishing widespread brand awareness.

Mike Medlin, sales & operations manager at FBM, said: “At FBM, we believe in pushing boundaries and reimagining the possibilities of casino gaming. The OIGA Conference and Tradeshow 2023 provides an ideal platform for us to unveil our FBM slots game collection and casino cabinets in an engaging booth that speaks directly to the Oklahoma players.”

Attendees can expect captivating game designs, cutting-edge technology, and immersive gameplay experiences offered by FBM at the trade show. In addition to the impressive booth display, the brand will host dedicated networking sessions and offer comprehensive customer support throughout the event.

The trade show calendar has more stops scheduled for this second semester. From October 9th to 12th, the FBM Group will also attend the G2E Las Vegas global gaming trade show. These events mark a significant milestone for FBM as it continues its sustainable and bright expansion into the American market.

With a customer-centric approach, FBM aims to foster long-term partnerships, providing ongoing support and collaboration to ensure the success of its clients in the ever-evolving gaming landscape. If you want to play like a Champion, visit Booth 718 and enjoy FBM’s thrilling slots.

