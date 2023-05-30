FBM Foundation helps 350 families in Quezon City

The most recent act of the project had the special participation of PAGCOR and Barangay UP Campus representatives.

Press release.- FBM Foundation keeps empowering Filipino communities with the solidarity journey of its Bayanihan para sa Kababayan program.

After its kick-off in January of 2023, the Bayanihan para sa Kababayan project keeps spreading its social impact and reinforcing the FBM Foundation’s commitment to support Filipino communities and the families in need with essential care.

The last stop in Pook Aguinaldo, Quezon City, allowed to support 350 families directly with essential goods. The donations included 350 sacks of 10-kilo rice, 350 bags of food aid (each comprising one milk carton, two dozen eggs, 12 packets of instant noodles, and 18 canned goods), and 350 vitamins for adults and children usage.

This FBM Foundation initiative had the special participation of Eric Balcos, assistant vice president of PAGCOR, and Zenaida Lectura, chairwoman of Barangay UP Campus, and involved the contribution of 15 dedicated volunteers. Daniel Matsunaga, actor and FBM brand ambassador, also joined the volunteer crew wholeheartedly and invested his time and energy in the food distribution, inspiring others to engage in acts of kindness.

This is the second act of the Bayanihan para sa Kababayan program in May, after the solidarity action in Cavite City answering to the effects of a fire alarm in a residential area of Barangay that impacted positively 2.000 Filipinos.

A project with real impact in the Filipino social landscape

The Bayanihan para sa Kababayan project is intensifying its roadmap of actions and creating a brighter future for all Filipinos with its beneficent spirit. Activated at the beginning of 2023, the FBM Foundation program was the helping hand for several families in different regions of the Philippines and remains vigilant to emergencies and situations that demand a quick social response.

For Vitor Francisco, director at FBM Foundation, “the Bayanihan para sa Kababayan project is a perfect example of FBM Foundation’s mission! The fulfilling power of this program uplifting the spirits of the Filipino families with all the assistance and care provided is unmeasurable. It gives us more energy to continue this beautiful hike.”

Through its efforts, the FBM Foundation has proven that even the smallest act of kindness can have a significant impact on people’s lives. As the foundation continues to serve communities in need, its legacy of kindness and generosity can inspire others to follow in their footsteps and make a difference in the world.