FBM Foundation brings festive cheer to Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Manila

FBM Foundation spread love and joy at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Manila last Thursday, December 7th, through the “LIVE. LOVE. HOPE.” donation program.

Press release.- FBM Foundation spread love and joy at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Manila last Thursday, December 7th, through the “LIVE. LOVE. HOPE.” donation program. This initiative involved 15 volunteers and offered over PHP 1m ($17.900), grocery packs and educational supplies to directly support 500 young patients.

In order to give young patients at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center a true sense of the Christmas spirit, the FBM Foundation took upon a meaningful action that reminded everyone involved of the importance of coming together to spread love and joy during the festive season.

FBM Foundation expressed its kindness towards the community with a generous donation of PHP1m ($17.900), and the distribution of grocery packs, educational toys, art materials, reading books, puzzle books, and board books. All these goods aim to support the Philippine Children’s Medical Center’s daily operation and favour the learning, creativity, and literacy of children undergoing medical treatment.

Randy Urtula, head of the Donation Unit, and Lulu Barreras, Community Service Project Coordinator, along with 15 dedicated volunteers, ensured this project’s success, driven by a shared vision of improving the lives of those in need.

Vitor Francisco, Director at FBM Foundation, said: “Looking forward, FBM Foundation remains dedicated to uplifting communities and creating a lasting legacy of support, compassion, and empowerment. We believe in building a brighter future for all and the debuting ‘LIVE.LOVE.HOPE.’ program is part of this plan with direct action in the Health and Educational areas.”

From the Bayanihan Para sa Kababayan project to the Building a Champion by a Champion campaign, FBM Foundation’s commitment to fostering positive change throughout 2023 has resonated in hospitals, schools, and communities alike and many more initiatives are coming.