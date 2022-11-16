FBM distributes prizes for more than PHP15m in its Christmas promotion

The campaign is active in more than 100 bingo halls and will have five weekly draws until the Grand Christmas Draw.

Press release.- Santa Claus is coming early for all FBM players with the “Merry Millions for sa CHAMPIONS!” promotion, a campaign that is active in more than 100 bingo halls and will distribute more than PHP15m in six weeks, combined draws physical with special live draws that will be followed on the FBM® Facebook page. From November 14 to December 23, the promotion “Merry Millions for sa CHAMPIONS!” It will have five weekly draws (November 18, 25 and December 2, 9 and 16) and a Grand Draw (December 23).

FBM® runs monthly promotions in the Philippines related to its video bingo portfolio and has reserved a special campaign for this festive season. This promotion contains unprecedented prize amounts and covers 23 different areas in the Metro Manila region.

Every Friday, each bingo hall involved in the promotion will draw three prizes of PHP50,000, 10 of PHP20,000 and 25 of PHP10,000. The weekly drawings also include six guaranteed prizes of PHP2,000 for players in attendance. These Sweepstakes will award approximately 1,000 winners each Friday.

The grand drawing scheduled for December 23 will raise the bar by raffling one prize of PHP100,000, three prizes of PHP50,000, five prizes of PHP30,000, 12 prizes of PHP20,000 and 24 prizes of PHP10,000.

In addition to the physical drawings, the “Merry Millions for sa CHAMPIONS!” from FBM® brings something new and exciting by including weekly live draws streamed on the FBM® Facebook page or Zoom. In these live draws, FBM® will start by choosing a ticket that will display the name of the bingo room that won the prize. Afterwards, the bingo hall administrator will carry out a new round of draws to find the lucky winner to collect the prize.

For Pepe Costa, FBM® country manager for the Philippines, this special promotion aims to recognize that Xmas is indeed a Merry Season that deserves to be celebrated properly with all FBM® players. “We decided to bring some extra excitement to the ‘Merry Millions para sa CHAMPIONS!’ as our players deserve a bigger gift on their Christmas tree. We hope this campaign can bring a smile on the face of the thousands of winners to be awarded.”