FanDuel renews partnership with Sports Injury Central

US.- FanDuel has announced a renewal of its partnership with Sports Injury Central, a source for sports injury news and assessments. As official injury expert partner, Sports Injury Central provides FanDuel with injury content for bettors and daily fantasy players.

Sports Injury Central is a free injury resource for the NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB, with a team of doctors led by Dr. David Chao, a Harvard-educated orthopedic surgeon. It offers proprietary SIC Scores, an injury grading system powered by algorithms.

The company produces various types of content, such as articles about the health of players and teams, real-time updates, pre-game and halftime videos and weekly podcasts.

Craig Dado, Sports Injury Central president, and co-founder, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the leader in sports betting and daily fantasy sports. FanDuel will provide Sports Injury Central broader exposure to bettors, fantasy players, and fans. And we are happy to give FanDuel customers a competitive advantage with access to our injury data and insights.”

Five years after FanDuel initially partnered with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), it has announced a multiyear partnership extension, with FanDuel as Official Sportsbook Partner and Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the WNBA.

The original agreement in 2017 was the company’s first partnership with a women’s professional sports league. It was the first major fantasy operator to launch a WNBA game.

Fanduel has also signed a partnership with sports betting and gaming platform Gaming Society to become the platform’s first official sportsbook partner. FanDuel will sponsor Gaming Society’s NFL-focused newsletter, which analyses sports betting and gamification. The newsletter will include regular betting tips in a weekly segment titled “The Betting Academy”.

Churchill Downs and FanDuel sign multi-year agreement

Churchill Downs Incorporated has announced a multi-year agreement with FanDuel involving the latter’s sports wagering, advance deposit wagering (ADW), and television businesses. CDI provides certain technology and services to enable FanDuel customers to place pari-mutuel wagers on horse racing via FanDuel’s sports wagering and ADW platforms.

CDI also authorises wagering on CDI’s owned or controlled horse racing content via FanDuel’s platforms in the United States and grant FanDuel certain television and media rights to broadcast CDI-owned racing content on FanDuel’s television network(s). In addition, the agreement provides FanDuel non-exclusive Kentucky Derby sponsorship rights within the sports wagering category.