FanDuel named Canadian Football League sportsbook partner

The firm has been named the CPL’s first gaming operator and sportsbook partner.

Canada.- Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel brand has been named the first authorised gaming operator and official sportsbook partner of the Canadian Football League (CFL). FanDuel players in Ontario will be able to place wagers on the CFL through in-game player propositions and futures bets.

FanDuel offers a variety of bets, including moneylines, totals, spreads and props. Players will also be able to wager on futures bets, such as the 110th Grey Cup champion in Hamilton on November 19.

FanDuel Canada general manager Dale Hooper said: “We are very proud to kick off our partnership with the CFL, a league with some of Canada’s most passionate fans. The CFL is a Canadian institution, and we are excited to provide sports bettors with industry-leading experience. We look forward to working with the CFL and TSN to continue to drive interest in this great league and the next generation of stars by contributing insights that add another element to the great storytelling that is taking place.”

CFL chief commercial officer Tyler Mazereeuw added: “Responsible sports wagering is another way for our league to further its connection with our fans. In addition to taking in our fun, fast and entertaining brand of football, some fans may wish to engage with the game on a more personal level. We’re excited to work with FanDuel to deliver an exciting and innovative betting experience. While opening this new avenue of fandom is important to our league, wagering should only be done responsibly by adult fans who are 19 years of age and over with the means to do so.”

Betway, bet365 and FanDuel join IBIA for Canadian educational programme

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) will work with betting operators in Canada to fund an athlete education programme. Operators Betway, bet365, and FanDuel will invest at least CA$300,000 (US$219,830) to provide guidance to athletes on match-fixing and sports betting fraud.

The announcement was made at the Symposium on Competition Manipulation and Gambling in Sport event in Toronto. The firms plan to launch the programme in the second half of 2023. It will include face-to-face athlete training, an e-learning portal, an anonymous reporting app and awareness-raising material.