FanDuel partners with Amanda Serrano for Madison Square Garden fight

US.- FanDuel Group has been named the exclusive sports betting partner of boxing champion Amanda Serrano ahead of her historic title fight against Katie Taylor at New York’s Madison Square Garden, in on April 30.

As part of the deal, Serrano will create unique content on her social channels and will include the FanDuel logo on her trunks during the fight. FanDuel will offer custom promotions on the FanDuel Sportsbook

Amy Howe, FanDuel Group CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Amanda Serrano, a game-changer making history being the first- woman ever to headline a fight at Madison Square Garden alongside Katie Taylor.

“At FanDuel, we are deeply committed to women in sports, from the office to the boxing ring, and partnering with Amanda is part of our ongoing support to invest in female athletes.”

Amanda Serrano commented: “As the first female professional boxer to headline the iconic Madison Square Garden, I recognize the responsibility I have to uplift women in sports.

“I am honored to be the first boxer to partner with FanDuel who are showing their unwavering dedication to supporting and elevating female athletes and I will proudly wear their logo in the ring during my historic battle against Katie Taylor on April 30th.”

FanDuel partners with Canadian sports media company TSN

FanDuel Group has signed a multi-year agreement to become Canadian sports media company TSN‘s official sportsbook partner. FanDuel will promote its mobile sportsbook and casino operations across TSN content in Ontario.

The deal was signed after Ontario opened its regulated online gambling market on Monday April 4. Fanduel has already been approved for operations in the Canadian province.

