Fanatics Sportsbook and Washington Spirit sign partnership

Fanatics has become the professional women’s soccer team’s official sports betting partner in Washington DC.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming has partnered with the Washington Spirit to become the team’s Official Sports Betting Partner and secure market access for its online sports betting platform. The partnership includes marketing assets such as in-stadium signage, digital marketing and Audi Field activations

It’s Fanatics Sportsbook’s first team sponsorship deal with a professional women’s sports club. The Washington Spirit is an inaugural member of the NWSL.

Ari Borod, chief business officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “As we continue to build out our sports betting business, we are excited to partner with the Washington Spirit. We will look to grow the Fanatics Sportsbook alongside the growing popularity of women’s soccer and women’s sports generally across the country.”

Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone added: “We’re excited to announce our groundbreaking partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook. This is another indication of the momentum surrounding the Spirit and women’s sports. This collaboration gives us the chance to enter the sports betting space with a trusted brand, all while staying true to our commitment to integrity, empowering women, and creating great experiences for our fans.”

Washington DC online sports betting handle reaches $27.3m in July

Washington DC’s online sports betting handle was $27.3m in July, up 254.1 per cent year-over-year. Revenue was $3.9m, an increase of 176.2 per cent. Until July 17, FanDuel was the sole provider of online sports betting across the district through its partnership with the DC Lottery, but BetMGM, Caesars and DraftKings are now active across the market after the 2025 budget opened a more competitive online sports betting market.