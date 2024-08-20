Washington DC online sports betting handle reaches $27.3m in July

The handle increased by 254.1 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Washington DC’s online sports betting handle was $27.3m in July, up 254.1 per cent year-over-year. Revenue was $3.9m, an increase of 176.2 per cent.

Until July 17, FanDuel was the sole provider of online sports betting across the district through its partnership with the DC Lottery, but BetMGM, Caesars and DraftKings are now active across the market after the 2025 budget opened a more competitive online sports betting market.

FanDuel accounted for $20.1m of the $27.3m handle in July. Its handle was down 13.4 per cent from June’s $23.2m. BetMGM, partnered with Nationals Park, registered $282,661 in July revenue from a $3.3m handle. Caesars, partnered with Capital One Arena, took $210,172 from $1.9m in bets. DraftKings, in partnership with DC United, took $1.2m in bets and made $113,293 in revenue.

Year to date, Washington DC’s online sports betting handle stands at $162.8m, up 65.4 per cent compared to January to July 2023.