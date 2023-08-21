Fanatics opens sportsbook with the Cleveland Guardians

The new sportsbook is located at Progressive Field.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has opened a retail sportsbook in Ohio with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. It’s located outside the Right Field District Gate at the corner of Larry Doby Way and East 9th Street.

Covering nearly 600 square feet, it features two betting windows, four self-service betting kiosks and seven TV monitors. The sportsbook will offer legal betting markets for major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, tennis, soccer, golf, MMA and boxing.

Paul Shuey, former Cleveland Guardian pitcher, placed the ceremonial first bet. The University of North Carolina graduate, Cleveland’s first-round pick in 1992 (2nd overall), placed a $20 Moneyline bet (-135) on the team to win its home opener against University of South Carolina on September 2.

The Fanatics Sportsbook will be open weekdays from 2pm to 8pm and weekends from 11am to 9pm. On game days, the sportsbook will be open two hours prior to the first pitch and stay open until the conclusion of the game. The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available for download in Ohio for iOS and Android.

Cleveland Guardians vice president of corporate and premium partnerships Ted Baugh said: “We’re very excited to partner with Fanatics Betting and Gaming to bring a retail sportsbook location, their first in Major League Baseball, outside Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland. This will provide our fans a very convenient in-person option to place bets.”

Ari Borod, chief business officer of Fanatics Betting and Gaming, added: “This is Fanatics Betting and Gaming’s first retail sportsbook at a Major League Ballpark. We designed this location to complement our online sports betting app and usher in a brand new sports betting experience with the most rewarding online sportsbook in Ohio, allowing customers to earn up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet.”

The Fanatics Sportsbook is also now online in Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee.