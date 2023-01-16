Fanatics gets sports betting approval in Massachusetts

Fanatics is seeking one of the eight “tethered” licenses for online sports betting in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has greenlighted Fanatics application.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has unanimously approved Fanatics’ temporary sports betting operator licence. Commissioners voted to greenlight Fanatics for a category 3 sports betting operator licence, which will be tethered to Plainridge Park Casino’s Category 1 sports wagering licence.

Fanatics is the last of five operators that have applied for Category 3 tethered mobile licences to be approved. The approval means that the company, which announced Thursday morning that it would debut its retail operations at Maryland’s FedEx Field later this month, is now at least initially licensed in three states — Maryland, Massachusetts and Ohio.

Fanatics will need to undergo a full suitability review by the MGC’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau. After this, Fanatics will also need an operations certificate and meet additional conditions to begin accepting sports wagers.

The state legalised sports wagering in August 2022. Retail wagering is set to launch at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino on January 31 and online/mobile wagering is slated to begin in March.