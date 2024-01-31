Exploring 1xSlots’ journey over the past 5 years

1xSlots was founded in 2017 and has undergone numerous changes over half a decade.

Meet 1xSlots, an online casino with over 10 million players, a wide selection of games, a strong commitment to responsible gaming, and an affiliate program for monetization of gambling traffic.

Press release.- 1xSlots is an online casino that has been in the market for 5 years now. However, apart from reviews about them, little is known. It’s time to partially reveal the mystery and get to know them better. Anticipating the question of whether 1xBet and 1xSlots are related –– no, they are two separate companies. Now, let’s return to the main topic of this article.

The company was founded in 2017 and has undergone numerous changes over half a decade. 1xSlots obtained its licence in Curaçao. In their operations, they employ the latest SSL protection protocols, ensuring the security of user and payment data. This licence confirms the trustworthiness of the casino.

1xSlots Branding System

Let’s start with the design. Style, colour scheme, and even images –– the company has directed all efforts to ensure that the external appearance of the casino resonates with comfort, openness, and the energy of gaming. Warm and dynamic shades, gold, rounded lines: all these elements are tailored to the player and their perception. And just recently the team announced a site rebranding.

Alongside external changes, the core of the site evolved: the number of games, providers, and slots gradually increased; with each update, more players joined.

1xSlots metrics in figures:

At present, the site features over 15,000 games from 150+ popular providers (Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Betsoft, Endorphina, Booongo Gaming, KA Gaming, High 5 Games, Red Tiger Gaming…). The list is continuously expanding.

Trust is tested by quantity – over 10 million players trust 1xSlots.

High win rates.

The site presents 270 payment methods in which everyone will find the right one.

The site is available in 57 languages.

The 1xSlots team develops many directions and identifies Latin American countries as prospective for itself.

The company succeeded in gaining a leading position in the ratings of the best providers in the CIS, South America and in a number of European countries.

1xSlots mission and values

For the 1xSlots team, establishing trustful relationships with players and casino partners is crucial. This is reflected directly in the company’s principles.

“Our mission

We believe that gaming can make a person’s life brighter and more interesting.

Our mission – trustworthy relationships with our users, built on a love for games.

Become the most reliable gaming partner No.1

If we can make someone happier and more joyful, we should do it regardless of whether they ask us to or not. (Hesse, The Glass Bead Game)”

“Our values

Reliable partnership: We know how important it is to have a reliable partner you can trust and who understands like no one else.

Responsiveness: We promptly assist our users 24/7 without judgment or criticism.

Openness and development: We are open to everything new and keep track of all gaming industry trends to help our users experience the emotions they need.

Accessibility: We want our users to always have the opportunity to play their favourite games, so we constantly improve our website, mobile app, and support.”

Amidst the vast array of providers, slots, and enticing offers, honesty in the casino is crucial for players. The primary goal of 1xSlots is player enjoyment and safety.”

Player care

1xSlots has gained recognition for its swift and understanding support team, advocating for an individual approach to each player and providing unique responses. The casino site presents rules and answers to the most frequent questions: if a user doesn’t find answers, 1xSlots support is available 24/7.

The team prioritizes the safety of its players. The site features a separate tab for “Responsible Gaming,” extensively detailing the harm of gambling and possible self-restriction options. For instance, as a tool for “responsible gaming,” the company provides a voluntary self-exclusion service, allowing closure of an account for one of the following periods: 1 month, 6 months, 1 year.

The company continuously develops its customer service system, continuing to provide comprehensive support to players.

Affiliate program

1xSlots has an affiliate program –– 1xSlots Partners, which allows monetization of any type of gambling traffic worldwide. The company operates with 4 collaboration models: RevShare, CPA, Hybrid, and CPM. Through the partnership program, specialized promotional materials, unique bonuses, and promo codes are provided. 1xSlots Partners collaborates with AskGamblers, Casino Rating, Casinos-Seguros.com, Sitedeapostasonline.net, and other top partners.

As the team states, this is just the beginning. 1xSlots continues to evolve, enter new markets, and multiply the trust of players.

To cooperate and create a cool project, with 1xSlots: [email protected]