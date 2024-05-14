US debut for Evolution’s Video Poker, the ultimate fusion of modern gaming and retro fun

The game offers poker fans the opportunity to play up to 100 hands at once and choose from five paytables.

Press release.- Evolution today announced the eagerly awaited go-live of its innovative Video Poker online casino game in the United States, now streaming to players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The game, which offers Poker fans the opportunity to play up to 100 hands at once and choose from five paytables, is an online recreation of the hugely popular Video Poker terminal games that came to prominence in the 1980s.

First Person Video Poker, the RNG version of the game, impressively 3D-animated and featuring a ‘GO LIVE’ button, is also now available for players in New Jersey and West Virginia.

Offering a familiar appeal for older players and a fresh Poker experience for new generations, Evolution’s Video Poker promises the ultimate fusion of nostalgia and modern gaming technology. Sleek, retro graphics combine with thrilling gameplay to provide an exhilarating challenge to players.

Firstly, they are able to choose which one of five paytables suits their level of skill and experience. Secondly, if they think they’ve got what it takes, they can put themselves to the test and play up to 100 hands at once.

Jacob Claesson, Evolution CEO for North America, said: ”Whilst our online Video Poker is already live in Europe and other regions and doing very well indeed, this game has been designed with the US market very much in mind. As such, we are expecting it to make a big impact with an online audience right across North America. Also, with the highest RTP (Return To Player) of all our Poker games, we have found that the game is incredibly effective in attracting new players.”

He added: “What’s fascinating is that Video Poker was originally such a massive hit back in the day on gaming terminals. Now we’ve completely reinvigorated the game for the 21st century. Our First Person RNG version of this game faithfully brings that retro gaming experience into the modern age. And then we have our live version, which brings a live dealer and real-time gameplay to the table and adds an exciting new dimension to the fun!”