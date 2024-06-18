Hub88 to launch Evolution Gaming’s Balloon Race slot

Aggregator will host Balloon Race release for two weeks before the wider network launch.

Press release.- Hub88 has been selected as an early adopter to host Evolution Gaming’s latest live slot Balloon Race for two weeks ahead of its official general release.

The aggregator will host the three-phase title from 19th June, making it available to operator partners before it goes live across Evolution Gaming’s network on 3rd July.

The colourful release in the sky is presented live by a charming game host and includes multipliers, different spin modes and a one-of-a-kind Balloon Race Bonus round. Players must first play the Qualification Phase, followed by a Top-Up stage, to reach the Bonus Game and fly their balloons up to the finish line.

After proving itself as a trusted first-to-market partner for some of the industry’s top studios, Hub88 will proudly provide Balloon Race to tier-one operators, furthering Evolution Gaming’s reach.

Jess Inglott, head of Supplier Relations at Hub88, said: “We are pleased to be entrusted by another leading provider, Evolution Gaming, to deliver their highly appealing Balloon Race exclusively to operators.

“Their content has enormous prestige and we are certain this fun and imaginative release will enjoy success at launch.”

Laura Cheng, head of Regions at Evolution Gaming, said: “Hub88 has developed a reputation for giving game releases the start they need in this highly competitive industry, which is why we are confident they will provide a perfect launch partner for Balloon Race.

“We look forward to seeing how well it is received with Hub88’s partners ahead of its release in July.”