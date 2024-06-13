Evolution bolsters its US portfolio with landmark launch of Nolimit City’s slots

The first Nolimit City slot available to US online players will be Buffalo Hunter.

It is the first time Evolution has simultaneously launched in all six states in which it currently operates.

Press release.- Evolution has announced its entry into the US online gaming market with Nolimit City, an award-winning slot brand renowned for a portfolio bursting with fun, high volatility slots with often outlandish themes. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first time Evolution has simultaneously launched in all six states in which it currently operates: Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The first Nolimit City slot available to US online players will be Buffalo Hunter, where mighty buffalo with mystic powers roam the plains of the American prairie. The game is full of exciting free spins and increasing multiplier features, including a Stampede Super Bonus feature that wraps up several bonuses in one.

A rapid rollout of further leading Nolimit City slot titles will follow.

Tombstone will offer US players high volatility with 11,456x stake maximum win potential. Starring the quickest gunslingers in the entire Wild West, this title is packed with sure-fire features like the Outlaw Wilds, Justice Spins, Gunslinger Spins and the hard to get Bounty Spins.

East Coast Vs West Coast will take players back to the golden era of hip hop, with bouncing lowriders, massive shiny spinner rims, blasting boomboxes and vivid graffiti.

In Deadwood xNudge, meanwhile, the gunslingers will be back, as players follow bounty hunters in the notorious town of Deadwood, with the gnarliest quick-draws of the Wild West.

Established in 2014, Nolimit City is a Malta, Sweden, India, and Romania-based online casino platform and game developer, offering high-quality content and services to operators worldwide, including unique in-game xMechanics such as xNudge, xWays and xSplit. The company became part of Evolution Group in 2022 and its games are available for rapid integration with operators’ systems using Evolution’s in-house One Stop Shop platform.

Jacob Claesson, Evolution CEO for North America, said: “The launch of the Nolimit City brand in the US marks a significant step for Evolution Group. We are committed to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences that redefine entertainment standards, and the outstanding slots from Nolimit City with their renowned mechanics and edgy themes encapsulate this perfectly.”

Malcolm Mizzi, COO and commercial director at Nolimit City commented: “Our games are famous for their highly volatile math models and daring content and gameplay, so we are really looking forward to the reaction of online slots players in the US. Since the earliest days we have been heavily influenced by US themes. One only has to look at the titles in our games portfolio to see what a massive moment the US launch will be for our team.”