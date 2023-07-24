Everything everywhere all at once: sports, media, entertainment, betting

Uplatform analyses the dynamic trends shaping the igaming industry, from live sports betting innovations to the metaverse revolution, captivating a new generation of tech-savvy players.

Press release.- The global industry is on the verge of a new era, and the igaming industry is constantly changing to meet player needs. Many online sports betting operators are seeking novel approaches to entice younger players, many of whom are not familiar with more conventional online betting practices. So, the “know your player” strategy must now consider a new generation of wagers with different ideas about igaming.

So, new methods of attracting, retaining, and reactivating players are needed. Across all sectors of entertainment, media, and sports, conversations surrounding intersecting industries are taking place.

Especially now that players’ generations are changing, operators must compete with different media applications like Netflix, TikTok, and others for attention. Recent developments have shown that Millennials and Gen Z gamble less than their older counterparts. So, there needs to be a central hub where fans of igaming can go to watch tournaments online, buy merchandise, and get tickets. Therefore, it is crucial to learn more about the growing trends in live sports betting, media, and entertainment.

The growing popularity of sports betting: from pastime to profession

Sports betting encompasses various human experiences, from diversion to profession. By 2030, sports betting will generate $30bn in annual revenue. Strategic alliances with sports media have aided in the widespread acceptance of this trend. According to the sports betting bell curve, the sector is now reaching the “critical mass” stage of market adoption (i.e., the void between early and mainstream adoption).

The audiences that include dedicated early adopters of sports betting are just one piece of the puzzle for sportsbooks. While these early adopters may be loyal players, the late majorities, including sceptics and casual online bettors, are the key to success for sportsbooks. Therefore, understanding what motivates these casual fans to wager, how they bet, and where they congregate to watch games is crucial information for sportsbooks.

Media companies and content providers have spent years providing sports information and analyzing data to improve the user experience. This experience can help sportsbooks in a big way.

Live Betting: promising Sports Betting Trend

As internet sports betting has grown, so too has the popularity of live betting. There are players who take an avid interest in betting while also watching the live action of sporting events. Thus, offering live betting has become important for operators to meet market demands.

Live betting, also known as in-play betting, is a popular and promising sports betting trend that has gained significant traction in recent years. It makes up more than 46 per cent of all bets and is famous among sports bettors because it lets them bet on games as they happen. Football, basketball, hockey, baseball, and Esports can all be bet on in real-time. People increasingly use their mobile devices to place sports wagers, follow their favourite teams’ stats in real-time, and check the latest scores.

Enabling betting during games has become a crucial aspect for many individuals. However, to enhance the overall experience of live sports betting, prominent providers in the industry are continually introducing new features to their in-play betting channels.

One such example is Uplatform, which has gone a step further by offering a distinctive multi-live experience, allowing viewers to select and simultaneously monitor multiple events within a single window. Additionally, the integration of 2D and 3D game mapping technology further amplifies the thrill and amusement of live betting.

These advancements not only provide increased excitement but also elevate the overall entertainment value for those engaging in live betting experiences.

The social aspect: chats, conversations, and various forms

The best igaming websites are heavily involved in the social media landscape. Their Twitter accounts and trending hashtags should be easily discoverable by the average user. A solid brand identity distinguishes between attracting new players and losing existing ones.

The ESPN study found that seven out of ten players polled used Twitter and that the discussions on the site made people bet more often and for more money. Sixty-five per cent of wagers say they are more likely to bet on a game or event that is getting a lot of attention on social media. After placing a live bet, 72 per cent of bettors check Twitter to see how things are going.

TikTok may not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering iGaming. Still, it has been seen that big players in the sports betting and online gambling industries are on social media and use popular hashtags like #bets, #bettingtips, #sportsbook, and others. There are currently an incredible 30 million people who follow the #gambling hashtag on Tiktok. If you’re in the igaming industry, you should know that TikTok is a powerful tool, but you should also know that you need to be careful around the media’s youthful users.

On the other hand, all humans have an innate need to interact with others. Adding chat services and tools to a betting website can have a significant impact on user involvement and engagement. People love to communicate and discuss their favourite teams and their results, and chat services can provide a method for them to do so in real-time.

It gives the feeling of “social proof.” Thus, discussions are flourishing on Twitch and YouTube during sports broadcasts, with a greater emphasis on the sports content itself. This trend reinforces the notion that people actively seek communication and engagement. The chat feature provides a constant stream of communication and lively discussions, without the presence of traditional presenters.

Non-sports betting: hybrid form of entertainment and igaming

In recent years, the iGaming industry has witnessed a growing trend towards offering more diverse betting options that go beyond traditional sports events. With people increasingly seeking entertainment and engagement in their sports betting activities, operators have recognized the need to provide betting opportunities on a wider range of topics.

To stay relevant and competitive, operators must keep a close eye on the shifting needs and demands of the betting market. By offering bets on a variety of non-sports events, including politics, award shows like the Oscars, weather forecasts, and even TV series plots, operators can attract a wider range of players who are looking for entertainment as well as the thrill of online betting.

By providing a diverse range of betting options, operators can not only improve players’ satisfaction but also accelerate their long-term growth and profitability. Offering bets on the most captivating and entertaining non-sports events can be a great way to attract new players who are looking for unique and exciting sports betting experiences.

In conclusion, by staying on top of current trends and providing new and exciting opportunities for betting, operators can position themselves for success in an increasingly competitive industry that values both entertainment and profitability.

The future of igaming: rapid growth of the metaverse’s adoption throughout the world

Every year, new ideas take shape, and this year, everyone is keeping a close eye on a single technical advance with explosive potential. When it comes to technological advancements, the metaverse is the one that can truly change the face of the igaming business forever.

Metaverse describes the online world where various technologies such as video games, VR, streaming, cryptocurrency, and social media are all perfectly integrated. It’ll affect the online gambling business because it opens up intriguing new methods for players and bookmakers to interact with one another. Corporations are working on projects that use cutting-edge technology like 3D reconstruction, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and more to make the metaverse more powerful.

The expansion of the metaverse market in recent years has provided opportunities for iGaming businesses seeking fresh revenue streams. When more individuals gain access to technology and play games in this new digital reality, internet gambling and sports betting have a promising future in the metaverse. For the first time, participants in the metaverse placed bets on the 2022 World Cup.

Metaverse Post met with the founders of XRBet at the SBC Summit in Barcelona. XRBet is an augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) company that makes cutting-edge immersive experiences for the igaming industry. Henny Zijlstra, Carlos Neidl, and Ferid Ben discussed the future of online gambling and the many things you could do in the metaverse.

Although the metaverse is still mostly an idea for the future, it is steadily making its way into the worldwide iGaming industry. Innovations like virtual and augmented reality are expected to impact the igaming business significantly.

The final say

In today’s interconnected world, understanding the ever-growing trends in live sports betting, media, and entertainment is crucial. The convergence of these industries has created a dynamic landscape where sports, media, and entertainment intersect, providing unique opportunities and challenges. By staying informed about these trends, individuals and businesses can adapt and capitalize on the evolving landscape.

Whether it’s the integration of sports betting during live sports broadcasts, the emergence of new media channels like Twitch and YouTube, or the constant innovation in entertainment experiences, being knowledgeable about these developments is key to staying relevant and making informed decisions.

Embracing these trends allows for the exploration of new avenues for engagement, monetization, and audience reach, ultimately shaping the future of sports, media, and entertainment industries.

To help operators thrive in their business, Uplatform provides comprehensive tailor-made solutions including an efficient sportsbook API. Uplatform’s beautiful and popular content is paired with a full set of extra services, and an impressive range of features. This ensures that players will always have something to do.