Everi revenue rises 6% in Q2 2023

The company has reported revenue of $208.7m.

US.- Everi Holdings has released its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Revenue was $208.7m, up 6 per cent compared to $197.2m in Q2 last year.

Games segment revenues rose 1 per cent to $113.1m, reflecting a 5 per cent rise in gaming operations partially offset by an 8 per cent decline in gaming equipment and systems sales revenues.

Daily Win per Unit (DWPU) was $37.22 compared to $39.94 in the second quarter of 2022. Revenue from digital gaming rose 21 per cent to $7m. Revenues rose 13 per cent in the FinTech segment, 26 per cent in software and other revenues, 9 per cent in financial access and 6 per cent in hardware.

Randy Taylor, chief executive officer of Everi, said: “Our second quarter results include 6% year over year revenue growth. Revenues for both our FinTech and Games segment grew as we continue to benefit from our investments in new product development as well as from several tuck-in acquisitions we completed since the beginning of 2022.

“Importantly, despite the impact from higher interest rates and inflationary pressures, we continued to generate strong Free Cash Flow, which positions the company to invest in our growth initiatives and return capital to shareholders through share repurchases.”