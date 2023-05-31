Everi launches mobile app technology at casinos in Oklahoma

The company has announced the launch of the Muscogee Creek mobile app at all nine Muscogee Nation Casinos.

US.- Everi Holdings has announced the launch of the Muscogee Creek Mobile App at all nine Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos in Oklahoma. The app extends loyalty services to players’ mobile devices, including offers, drawings, promos, and event calendars. It also helps players find restaurants on the property to make reservations, highlights property entertainment experiences and displays other hotel amenities.

Everi mobile’s technology includes a marketing platform, which operators can use to better engage with their guests. The phased-in adoption of the mobile app will allow Muscogee Nation to deploy additional features to their guests later in 2023, such as enhanced mobile marketing campaigns.

Darren Simmons, Everi’s executive vice president and FinTech business leader, said: “With self-service journeys increasingly dominating the player experience, Everi’s Mobile App is a key part of helping Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos transform their digital infrastructure to provide their guests with heightened awareness of the casino resort offerings and added convenience. For the first time, Oklahoma players can utilize this platform to enhance their on-property experience and engage more deeply with what Muscogee (Creek) Nation has to offer.”

Andy Langston, chief operating officer, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos, added: “We are excited to launch our mobile app and looking forward to rolling out new features in the coming months. With Everi’s mobile platform, our guests have the ability to extend their casino experience along with the benefits of engaging with our loyalty program from their mobile devices.”

Recently, Everi Holdings entered into a purchase agreement to acquire most of the assets of Video King, a provider of electronic bingo gaming tablets, video gaming content, instant win games and systems. It will pay $59m in cash subject to customary net working capital adjustments.

Sports betting bill fails to advance in Oklahoma Senate

Oklahoma’s House Bill 1027, introduced by state representative Ken Luttrell, failed to get out of a Senate committee before the deadline. It means it will be at least another year before sports betting has a chance of advancing in the state.

It was the second year in a row that Luttrell filed a bill to legalise sports betting. He said HB 1027 failed to advance because the Senate wanted more conversations between the tribes and the governor. The bill had been passed by the House in a 66-22 vote. It would have allowed in-person and retail sports betting to be conducted by tribes that already have gaming compacts with the state.