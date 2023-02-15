Everi Digital to provide igaming content to Caesars Sportsbook & Casino

Everi Holdings’ online gaming business has signed a deal to provide igaming content.

US.- Everi Digital, the online gaming business of Everi Holdings, has announced it has entered into an agreement with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino to provide its igaming content for the operator’s real-money online gaming operations.

All content will be delivered via Everi’s proprietary Spark Remote Game Server, which contains the company’s digital igaming catalogue. Titles include Triple Jackpot Gems, Crystal Star and Black Diamond. Everi Digital’s game content is now featured in over 80 real-money online casinos and over 40 social casinos.

David Lucchese, executive vice president of sales, marketing, and digital for Everi, said: “This agreement with top-tier igaming operator Caesars enables us to deliver our proven, popular content to even more players across North America, further establishing Everi Digital as a leading supplier of online gaming content.

“Caesars is focused on extending their legacy of providing great gaming entertainment experiences to their online players and we are pleased to be providing them with engaging content that will help them meet this goal.”

Senior vice president of igaming at Caesars Digital, Matthew Sunderland, added: “Our partnership with Everi Digital integrates even more captivating gaming content into our online platform. We know our customers love to play Everi titles at our brick-and-mortar casinos, so this partnership is a welcomed addition to our digital operation as we continue to bolster our elevated gaming offering for our customers.”

Everi Holdings has been selected by the Canadian provincial lottery operator the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) to provide its Everi Compliance Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution in support of BCLC’s gaming and online operations.

The deal extends Everi’s relationship with BCLC, as the company also supplies land-based and online slot content in British Columbia. Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings, is a provider of BCLC’s PlayNow online casino.

Caesars Sportsbook opens at Downtown Grand Las Vegas

At the end of January, the Downtown Grand Las Vegas opened its new Caesars Sportsbook with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a ceremonial first bet placed by author and professional gambler Anthony Curtis.

Caesars Sportsbook at Downtown Grand is the first Caesars Sportsbook location in downtown Las Vegas. It offers three betting windows, multiple self-service betting kiosks, and a massive LED TV viewing wall to accompany multiple odds boards. The wagering menu includes: point spread bets; money line bets; totals bets (over/under); parlays; future bets; propositions bets; and live “InPlay” wagering.