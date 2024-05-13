EvenBet Gaming sharpens anti-fraud capabilities to combat growing rise of poker bots

EvenBet has introduced rigorous measures that can pinpoint potential bots with up to 99 per cent precision.

The company commits to providing a transparent player experience amid growing trends.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has reinforced its anti-fraud detection technology to combat the rise in AI-powered bots and align with stringent anti-money laundering (AML) policies.

The increase in machine-learning technology sophistication has resulted in AI bots becoming harder to identify within the global gaming industry, posing huge financial and reputational risks to operators and affecting the transparency of the player experience.

To combat this escalated risk, EvenBet has introduced rigorous measures that can pinpoint potential bots with up to 99 per cent precision, including Fingerprint JS Pro technology, multiple anti-fraud verification processes, and behavioural analysis procedures.

This includes cutting-edge in-game player inspection during poker rounds, monitoring several factors such as hand strength, potential knowledge of opponents’ cards, session duration, location, and jackpot hunting or tournament endgame dragging. Each factor is then compared to normal player behaviour to calculate the likelihood of AI-powered bots in poker rooms.

EvenBet has also supplemented its registration process with further Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, implemented to tackle the 112 per cent and 184 per cent growth in identity theft and synthetic identities respectively. The leading developer utilises temporary email identification techniques and assesses potential email forwarding and re-login attempts to ascertain the risk of a new sign-up.

The improvement of existing technology and the addition of new measures analyses risk from the moment of registration and monitors behavioural factors throughout the player journey, demonstrating EvenBet’s dedication to eliminating AI bots, complying with rigid AML guidelines, and providing the optimal gaming experience.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “With the rapid development of artificial intelligence in the 21st century, it has never been more important to stay ahead of the curve with regards to anti-fraud processes.

“EvenBet continues to develop and implement the latest anti-fraud technology to ensure our platform remains a trusted industry leader providing an entirely transparent user experience.”