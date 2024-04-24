European Lotteries stresses vertical’s social and cultural importance 

The body stressed that lotteries are part of Europe’s cultural heritage.

Belgium.- A European Lotteries (EL) conference in Belgium has stressed that lotteries play an important social role and are part of Europe’s cultural heritage. Hosted by Princess Claire of Belgium with assistance from Belgium’s national lottery, the event was held to coincide with the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The event highlighted the commuinity suport provided by lottery funding, and put a focus on the importance of preserving lottery funding structures by ensuring that they are adapted to the modern digital landscape.

European Lotteries president Romana Girandon said: “The purpose of the EU at its core is to make the lives of EU citizens better. National lotteries, connecting millions of people across Europe and raising ​​€22bn in funds for the public good in 2022, help to do just that. This is why I am proud to be speaking here, recognising the importance of the societal role of the lotteries in Europe.”

Other speakers included Jeroen Puttervils, an associate research professor at the University of Antwerp, and Malcolm Fleming, president of the Association of Charity Lotteries in Europe. Members of the body also presented case studies to demonstrate their impact on society, and keynote speaker, Koen Lenaert, president of the Court of Justice of the EU, detailed the court’s recognition of cultural, religious and moral aspects of lotteries.

Meanwhile, Belgium will increase the minimum age for gambling from 18 to 21 from September 1. Belgium already applied an over-21 age requirement for land-based casinos and arcades, but the restriction will now be expanded to all forms of gambling. To date, Greece is the only EU country with a minimum age of 21 for both online and land-based gambling.

The move forms part of a series of amendments to Belgium’s 1999 Gambling Act, which were approved by the Chamber of Representatives in January after being proposed by Green Party minister Stefaan Van Hecke. Other changes include a ban on slots at bars and recreational clubs and new marketing restrictions.