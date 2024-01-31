Belgian association blasts plans to raise minimum age for gambling

BAGO says proposed new gambling legislation would harm the sector.

Belgium.- Across Western Europe, governments have been tightening gambling legislation in recent years, but few have gone as far as the new legislation that Belgium is considering. A bill drafted by Green MP Stefaan Van Hecke and Passed by the Chamber of Representatives seeks to raise the minimum age for gambling (other than lottery) from 18 to 21 years.

The bill would also limit online gambling providers to just one type of gambling, for example, online casino or sports betting. It would also introduce yet more restrictions on gambling advertising and bonuses, in addition to the existing ban on broadcast and print adverts introduced last July.

The Belgian Association of Gaming Operators (BAGO) says the measures would hurt the sector and result in customers turning to illegal gambling providers. BAGO gave the example of Italy, where it’s estimated that customers spend €18.5bn a year with unlicensed gambling websites following a ban on gambling ads.

The association also argued that the proposal to limit each operator to one type of betting would make it more difficult for operators to have a full view of player spending in order to detect potential problem behaviour. BAGO also believes it would be unfair to leave the minimum age for lottery at 18 while increasing it for all other forms of gambling.

Chairman Tom De Clercq said: “BAGO has repeatedly spoken out in favour of restricting advertising, including through the traditional media. But we have also always warned that a total ban on advertising in places where illegal operators are present en masse, especially online, will have serious side effects. We must once again note that policymakers disregard the solutions we provide in favour of populist formulas.”

In November, BAGO created a self-imposed mandate for a Duty of Care signed by all six members of the association: Ardent Group, Betfirst, Golden Palace, Kindred, Napoléon Sports & Casinos and Starcasino. These are the biggest gambling operators in Belgium, together accounting for 70 per cent of the regulated market. Other private operators who are not members have been invited to sign the agreement.