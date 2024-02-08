European Casino Association appoints new board members

Holland Casino CEO Petra de Ruiter is among the ECA’s new appointments.

Belgium.- The European Casino Association (ECA) has announced the appointment of new board members and the reassignment of several key positions. At its general assembly, it appointed Holland Casino CEO Petra de Ruiter, SBM Deputy CEO Albert Manzone and Simon Thomas from the Hippodrome Casino as members of the board.

Meanwhile, Erwin Van Lambaart will continue to serve as the association’s chairman after having picked up the Executive of the Year award at the Global Gaming Awards 2024 for his work at Casinos Austria and Austrian lotteries.

Tiina Siltanen has been promoted from chair to senior vice chair and Laurent Lassiaz will serve as vice chair. With over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry, Siltanen played a role in developing Casino Cosmopol’s poker offering in Sweden. She currently oversees Veikkaus casinos in Finland.

The ECA represents national casino associations and individual operators covering approximately 900 casinos and over 70,000 employees in 298 countries. It aims to address and promote issues pertinent to land-based casino operations. The body says it has seen something of a ‘reverse Brexit’ in its membership as several UK casinos re-joined its ranks.