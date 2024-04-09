BGC names Grainne Hurst as new chief executive

Hurst will take over as CEO with Michael Dugher becoming chair of the Betting and Gaming Council.

UK.- Gambling industry lobby group the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has named Grainne Hurst as its new chief executive. The group had begun a hunt for a new CEO in February, when it announced that current CEO Michael Dugher will move to the role of chairman to replace Brigid Simmonds, whose five-year tenure ended on April 2.

Hurst most recently served as group corporate affairs director at London-listed Entain. The BGC noted that she oversaw the creation of the Entain Foundation. She also serves as a board member of Global Gaming Women, where she has built and expanded the international arm in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

BGC CEO Michael Dugher said: “Grainne’s appointment is excellent news for the BGC and our members. She won a very tough, external recruitment process and clearly demonstrated that she has not only mission-critical knowledge and experience in the regulated industry – both online and in the land-based sector – but also a strong vision for continued change and improvement at the BGC.

“Grainne’s wealth of experience, impressive leadership qualities, formidable campaigning skills, and acumen will be essential in working with all of our members to take the BGC to the next level.

“She is widely and rightly respected across the industry and, as I step back to take on the role of Chairman of the BGC, I am confident she will work well with our talented staff to make a decisive impact as our new CEO.”

Hurst said: “I am delighted to be joining the BGC at such a crucial time for its members and the millions of customers they serve. I am very grateful to Michael Dugher for everything he has done in establishing the BGC and I look forward to leading our talented staff to make a decisive impact as the new CEO.

“My focus will always be on ensuring that we have a well-regulated industry which protects customers and looks after their interests. The betting industry in the UK has world-leading businesses and iconic brands, and I will work hard to ensure they remain so. There is much to be done.”

Ian Proctor, executive chairman of Flutter UKI, also welcomed the appointment. He said: “Grainne’s appointment as Chief Executive is a vital step in ensuring we engage constructively at every level while championing those who work in our industry and offering the best service possible to our customers.

“The BGC’s role has never been as important as we move into a new era where the government and Gambling Commission work with the industry, to implement the recommendations from the white paper from a year ago.”