Enteractive receives service licence to operate in Pennsylvania

US.- Enteractive has been granted a service licence to operate in Pennsylvania. The licence was issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) and will enable Enteractive to engage with players on behalf of sports betting brands. The firm already offers its services in New Jersey and Illinois.

Enteractive will launch its (Re)Activation Cloud platform that allows operators to target selected audience segments such as registered users who have not yet deposited.

Enteractive chief business officer Andrew Foster said: “After the early success Enteractive has seen in the US market and the positive way players are responding to our one-to-one personal approach, we’re proud to announce that we are expanding our reach into Pennsylvania state. It’s encouraging to see that the US audience is as appreciative of a personal, qualitative approach as the other global audiences we engage with on behalf of operator brands.”

Chief executive Mikael Hansson added: “With this Pennsylvania license in addition to our license in New Jersey, we’re available to support player retention for sportsbooks in the two largest online gambling states of the US. With some leading US brands already working with our stateside teams, our journey across the pond gets more exciting each day.”

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has voted to renew Holdings Acquisition Co’s Category 2 Casino operator licence for Rivers Casino Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. It determined that the operator had fulfilled its obligations under its current licence and qualified to have its licence renewed for a five-year period.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $448.4m in September

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $448.4m in September. That’s a 7.9 per cent increase compared to September 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 0.18 per cent year-on-year to $198.5m. Retail table games revenue decreased 2.9 per cent to $81m.