Entain: Stella Davis takes over as chair of the board

UK.- As previously announced, Stella David has taken up the role of chair of the board at Entain. Previously interim CEO before Gavin Isaacs took up the role, David was elected to succeed Barry Gibson

David was elected as a non-executive director back in 2021. She was previously chair of Norwegian Cruise Lines and a corporate director at Bacardi and Domino’s. It’s been confirmed that David will serve as chair of the People & Governance and Capital Allocation Committees and as a member of the Sustainability & Compliance Committee with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Helen Ashton (NED) has been named as chair of the Audit Committee, succeeding Pierre Bouchut, who remains a member of the committee. David along with Isaacs will make a statement in advance of a Q3 trading update on October 17.