Entain names Helen Ashton as independent non-executive director

Ashton will join the board with immediate effect.

UK.- London-listed Entain has named Helen Ashton as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect. She will also become a member of the company’s Audit Committee. A chartered management accountant, she has served as CFO at ASOS and in executive roles at ASDA, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group.

Entain chairman Barry Gibson said: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Helen to Entain. Helen brings a wealth of retail, digital, financial and board experience. As part of the continued strengthening of the Entain Board, I am confident that Helen will further enhance the Board’s ability to support and oversee the delivery of our strategy.”

The appointment comes after Entain named Charlotte Emery as chief marketing officer last month and following a strategic review, which concluded that Entain would hold on to its core brands but would consider a possible sale of Georgia-facing Crystalbet, which was defined as non-core.

The board’s Capital Allocation Committee had announced the review in January to analyse Entain’s portfolio of over 30 brands with the aim of maximising shareholder value. The move came amid some shareholder criticism of its recent strategy of acquisitions.

Meanwhile, investors are to file a group claim for compensation following Entain’s settlement regarding historic bribery cases in Turkey. The law firm Fox Williams says it will seek over £100m in compensation for institutional investors.

Entain reached an agreement with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in November to pay £585m in a financial penalty and disgorgement of profits in relation to the failings at a former GVC Holdings-owned subsidiary, Headlong Ltd. However, Fox Williams claims Entain failed to communicate the CPS investigation to investors. It believes Entain therefore breached Sections 90 and 90A of the Financial Services & Market Act 2000.