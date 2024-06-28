Entain names Charlotte Emery as UK CMO

Emery previously worked at William Hill.

UK.- The London-listed gambling group Entain has named Charlotte Emery as chief marketing officer (CMO) for its UK operations. Emery was chief brand officer at William Hill until January 2023 and previously worked in consumer goods at British American Tobacco.

She wrote on LinkedIn: “I’m thrilled to announce my new role as CMO at Entain UK! Excited to dive into this opportunity, meet the team, and reconnect with a few familiar faces. Entain UK boasts a fantastic portfolio of brands in an industry I’m passionate about.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported me over the last year. My friends and family have been brilliantly positive and helpful in guiding me through this journey of deciding ‘what now’. I’ve also worked on some really interesting consultancy projects with amazing people and I wish them every success moving forward.

“It’s been an enjoyable ride but now it’s time to go back to what I love. Can’t wait for the adventure ahead!”

Emery joins Entain following the group’s strategic review, which concluded that it would hold on to its core brands but would consider a possible sale of Georgia-facing Crystalbet, which was defined as non-core.

The board’s Capital Allocation Committee had announced the review in January to analyse Entain’s portfolio of over 30 brands with the aim of maximising shareholder value. The move came amid some shareholder criticism of its recent strategy of acquisitions.

Meanwhile, investors are to file a group claim for compensation following Entain’s settlement regarding historic bribery cases in Turkey. The law firm Fox Williams says it will seek over £100m in compensation for institutional investors.

Entain reached an agreement with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in November to pay £585m in a financial penalty and disgorgement of profits in relation to the failings at a former GVC Holdings-owned subsidiary, Headlong Ltd. However, Fox Williams claims Entain failed to communicate the CPS investigation to investors. It believes Entain therefore breached Sections 90 and 90A of the Financial Services & Market Act 2000.