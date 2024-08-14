English Rugby Football League publishes code of conduct for gambling sponsorship

The RFL is the latest sporting body to announce a code.

UK.- The Rugby Football League (RFL) has published a new code of conduct for gambling sponsorship. The move follows the publication of similar codes by football bodies and by the British Horseracing Association.

The RFL’s code is largely the same, setting out standards for gambling partnerships across four core areas: protection, social responsibility, reinvestment and integrity. The main focus is on protecting children and young people.

Gambling sponsorships must be designed to limit their reach and promotion among under 18s and people at risk of gambling harm and must be promoted and delivered in a socially responsible way. Education and awareness messages must be provided across all marketing activities.

Meanwhile, commercial income from gambling sponsorship must be reinvested into infrastructure and programmes that serve fans and communities. Deals and partnerships must also not harm the welfare of participants.

The only operator involved in the sport at the moment is Betfred, which is the title sponsor of the Men’s and Women’s Super League, Wheelchair Super League, Championship, League One, Challenge Cup and England team.

RFL director of operations and legal Robert Hicks said: “Rugby league and our long-standing partner Betfred have worked closely for a number of years to ensure that any sponsorship funds are reinvested back into the sport at all levels. This was evidenced further when Betfred supported the purchase of a bespoke wheelchair rugby league pitch.

“We both remain committed to maintaining sporting integrity and safer gambling and this code reflects that commitment to continue raising standards.”

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has said that the new Codes of Conduct for gambling-related agreements have “huge practical implications”. The lobby group was involved in drafting the voluntary agreements.

BGC chair Michael Dugher said: “I welcome the publication of these landmark codes that BGC has led on, which sets new standards for sports. These new measures are good for sport, good for BGC members and good for fans.

“BGC members are proud to support some of the most popular sports up and down the country, and that support goes hand in hand with these principles. That includes protecting the young, being socially responsible, delivering investment in communities, particularly working-class communities which share such close ties to these sports, and maintaining the sporting integrity which makes British clubs the best in the world.”