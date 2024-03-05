Endorphina’s new slot: riches, prestigious titles, and Aristocats

Endorphina has recently released a new cat-themed title, Aristocats.

Press release.- Endorphina has recently released a new cat-themed title, Aristocats. Revolving around royalty and prestige, this online slot allows players to create their own purrfect Kingdom.

Aristocats is a 5-reel, 3-row slot with 25 fixed paylines, where players encounter cats with important titles like princesses and dukes. Set in a stunning castle, the slot depicts the opulent lifestyle splendidly, allowing players to collect priceless jewels and crowns as part of the royal treasure.

As one of the top providers in the industry, Endorphina has proven to consider every detail in order to deliver the ultimate gaming experience for its customers.

As of 2024, the company has over 150 innovative slot games in its diverse portfolio, each one with its own unique features and mechanics. As the most recent addition to the game portfolio, Aristocats features the crisp graphics and exciting gameplay features that all Endorphina slots are known to have.

See also: GamingTECH Awards 2024 ceremony to be hosted at the Endorphina Club Party