GamingTECH Awards 2024 ceremony to be hosted at the Endorphina Club Party

The event will bring new networking experiences to the attendees.

Press release.- The casino game provider, Endorphina, has recently announced its networking party, which will be held on March 26th at the Theater Royale in Prague. Back by popular demand, the Endorphina Club Party will offer attendees a chance to experience its Casino Royale 777 theme.

This year, the company has planned its hosting at the GamingTECH CEE Awards 2024 Ceremony. The winners will be unveiled and celebrated on the stage of the ROYAL Theatre & Club Chic.

The Endorphina Club promises attendees networking opportunities and a glamorous evening of music, drinks, and finger food. Taking the excitement further, Endorphina organized a live performance by burlesque dancers.

Lenka DiNozzi, head of marketing at Endorphina, said about the party: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring this event and partnering with Hipther. For us, this party is more than just a night of fun and glamour. It’s an opportunity to bring people together and to inspire one another to continue making a positive impact in our community.

“We are also humbled to be hosting the awards ceremony on March 26th, recognizing the outstanding achievements of individuals who have made a significant impact in the igaming field. So let’s raise a martini to a night of fun, networking, and partnership.”

Zoltan Tuendik, HIPTHER co-founder, also commented on the event: “Our team is immensely grateful for Endorphina’s steadfast partnership as we gear up for the second ‘Endorphina Club’ at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit.

“Their support transcends the ordinary, crafting unforgettable experiences that resonate within our community. We eagerly anticipate elevating this year’s event to new heights and are excited about the future collaborations that lie ahead. Thank you, Endorphina, for being a cornerstone of our summit’s success and for helping us shape the future of the gaming and technology industries.”